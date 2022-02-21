news, latest-news,

EMMA Bailey's lifelong dream of flying the local flag at the Sydney Royal Easter Show has now become a reality. The 24-year-old radio announcer from Tamworth will represent Zone 4 in the Sydney Royal AgShows NSW Young Women Competition in April, and she can't wipe the smile off her face. "It was very emotional, very exciting and I was utterly speechless for the first time in my life," she told the Leader. "I stood there in shock." Ms Bailey, who has been involved in radio since the age of 15, is chasing her dream of becoming a stock and station agent and owning her own farm. "I've never missed a Tamworth Show and I've always had a passion for the country and the land so I thought this is a great opportunity to put myself out there," she said. She is heavily involved in her community, having competed in the Tamworth Stars Dance for Cancer as well as fundraising with Rotary. READ ALSO: Formerly known as the The Land Sydney Royal Showgirl competition, the Royal Agricultural Society of NSW has rebranded the program to better reflect rural women now and into the future. Ms Bailey said including the words "young women" in the name is so empowering. "When you hit the age of 18 to 24, it changes your perspective on everything because you're not just seen in the community as this young girl who's just out there trying to give it a shot - you're a woman and I think people respect that word," she said. "It's been a long time since we've had a Tamworth girl go through and to teach them about our land, our region and the food and produce - it just means the absolute world to me that I can finally take our region on the road." Graduate agronomist Elizabeth Weber from Walgett will represent Zone 4 alongside Ms Bailey at Sydney. Ms Bailey will be heavily involved in the program into the future, taking on the role of coordinator of the 2022 competition in Tamworth. With the Tamworth Show in September approaching, she encouraged young women who are passionate about their communities to get involved. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/caitlin.reid%40fairfaxmedia.com./f2f5fc21-70f7-45fb-8f20-67b94cad49c8.jpg/r0_45_1875_1104_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg