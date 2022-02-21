news, latest-news,

COST-SHIFTING from developers to the community is one of Tamworth Regional Council's (TRC) major issues with reforms to the state's infrastructure contributions system. The council plans to make a submission to the Department of Planning, Infrastructure and Environment if councillors give it the green light on Tuesday. It comes after the independent pricing watchdog, IPART, introduced changes to the rate pegging system to factor in population growth when councils want to set new rates. The council doesn't believe that the new rate pegging system is separate from reforms to infrastructure contributions, and argues the changes would hit the community's hip pocket. Read also: "Furthermore, the introduction of the proposed population growth factor provides little or no benefit to many rural and regional councils, including TRC which was assigned no growth factor by IPART," a report to councillors said. It will argue that the changes are biased towards developers at the expense of councils and communities.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/hAWJC77isbRCSsmqzS5A6F/83574ef6-c1a5-453c-adfb-fe7c51ebb8fd.jpeg/r0_322_3857_2501_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg