A FUNDING boost by the NSW government is hoping to get more regional kids in the studio and behind the mic. To enable young people in rural areas to lead and participate in radio and podcasting, grants of up to $20,000 are available to regional not-for-profit organisations and local councils. After starting out in radio when she was just 15, Tamworth's 88.9 FM presenter Emma Bailey said the initiative was a great opportunity to keep young talent in town. "In commercial radio it can be quite hard to find a job," she said. READ ALSO: "We are losing young people more often to the cities because we don't have the facilities or the funding to help support them. "Some people don't want to go away, it's just their only option." The program hopes to increase the participation of young people in activities that strengthen their voice and connection with the community. Ms Bailey said having local people on local airwaves would have a positive impact on regional communities. "It's great to have people that already know the area," she said. "So let's keep them here, let's make this still their home." With a recent rise in popularity for podcasting, Ms Bailey said it was "incredible" to see the state government back young people and their passions. "The more you talk to people the more you find out how much they love the media and they want to get involved," she said. "Being a community radio we've had a couple of young kids come through to learn." The funding is set to support training and skills development, program and content creation, essential equipment and broadcasting and podcasting opportunities. Keen to capitalise on the opportunity, Ms Bailey said the extra resources would allow 88.9 FM to expand into more areas, like podcasts, and help nurture the next generation of radio presenters. "It's just a great opportunity to finally get talent shown in the regional areas rather than just the cities so we can keep it local," she said. Applications for the grants close January 28.

