community,

SUCCESS doesn't come with a 30-hour working week. Just ask hospitality mogul Jye Segboer, Tamworth Business Chamber's former president and Honorary Life Membership recipient. "I had no idea at all, it was quite a shock but it was nice to be recognised," he said. "I think as humans we tend to whinge about what's around us or a lack of activity or support - very little people put their hand up to take action so I thought I may as well get in and be part of the solution." Mr Segboer owns CH Boutique Hotel, Hopscotch Cafe and The Pavillion and there's more plans to expand in the works. He plans to open serviced apartments by the end of the year and has his eyes on a business opportunity in a community not far from Tamworth. For now the details remain under wraps, but like most bigwigs, Mr Segboer came from humble beginnings in hospitality at 14, slinging burgers at South Tamworth McDonalds. "It always interested me and it's an industry that if you work hard you can be rewarded quickly," he said. "In my first role as a general manager at the Apollo International in Newcastle I won Hotel Manager of the Year in the AHA Awards and I was the youngest person to ever receive that." Read also: From there he spent 10 years as the chief executive of the Powerhouse Group before he went out on his own. "I was scared to start with, it's a big leap," he said. "There was that fear of, 'what if I fail?', but I was excited to continue to grow and the idea of being your own boss pushed me to succeed." He's particularly proud of his role with the chamber, starting a junior chamber and building a relationship between the business community and local government. "I am really proud of securing monthly or fortnightly meetings with the mayor and general manager to portray what the feeling in the community was or the relative issue on behalf of the members," he said. "That reconnection has been really important especially over the last few years as Tamworth continues to grow." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/hAWJC77isbRCSsmqzS5A6F/7139967f-0911-4282-ae4e-1ad7366bba65.jpg/r0_92_899_600_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg