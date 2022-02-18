news, latest-news,

Beneath a strong summer sky, some 500 racegoers soaked up the sun and the action of the annual Quirindi Cup meeting on Friday afternoon. The Quirindi Jockey Club secretary manager, Ted Wilkinson, described the day as "very successful". He said: "It's not a real hot day [33 degrees], but warm enough for them to be enjoying themselves and enjoying a few beverages." Read also: The $50,000 Quirindi Cup was won by the Peter Sinclair-trained Ah Well (Rachael Murray). Ah Well, a five-year-old mare, had finished fourth in the Glen Innes Cup in January and third in the Walcha Cup earlier this month. In the Quirindi Cup, the feature race on an eight-race TAB meeting, Ah Well beat the Sue Grills-trained Mandalong Tapit (Grant Buckley) by more than half a length, with the Cody Morgan-trained Acrophobic (Jackson Searle) a short distance back in third place. Ah Well paid $7.50 for the win (TAB fixed odds).

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/KUhQizDbwW8WqAyPP4x5yp/e060da14-9f3f-4394-8650-08ccf6462bed.jpg/r0_254_4032_2532_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg