Tamworth over 50s captain Steve Wilson is hoping Jason Bowler can repeat his debuting effort when they host Mid North Coast in a round of the Doug Walters Cup on Sunday. It is a big game for the Tamworth side with their coastal opponents also undefeated. "Hopefully if we win that puts us in a good position to defend the title," Wilson said. They only have one more game to come after Sunday. Wilson said the side is shaping up nicely. READ ALSO: Ben Crowe and Peter Mead come back in which will "bolster the batting", although they will be without Chris Paterson, who was their equal top-scorer, with Phil Constable, in their win over New England last Sunday. Only a late inclusion after the Tamworth under-15 sides he coaches' junior final was postponed, Paterson was also amongst the wickets in a man of the match performance. Bowler would have been in those discussions after scoring 33 opening the batting before taking 2-15 to cap off an impressive first game. "He played very well," Wilson said adding that while he looks a handy bat, he was "very good with the ball". From what he knows of the allrounder he played a lot of cricket in Sydney before moving up to the area for work and family reasons. Paul Lawrence and Craig Clarke were also on debut against New England and acquitted themselves well, as did Wilson, the skipper claiming five wickets. Sunday's game will be at Riverside 2. A combined 60s/70s side will meanwhile play Quirindi at No.1 Oval on Friday night, the game commencing at 4pm.

