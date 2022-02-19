news, latest-news,

There's no denying Tamworth is known as the country music capital. But in a new series titled 'Tamworth's Hidden Gems' Leader journalist Tess Kelly has made it her mission to uncover the less spoken about sites that draw visitors to the region. NESTLED in the trees of Nundle and known for its fishing, camping and swimming facilities there's more to Sheba Dams than meets the eye. In fact, it has quite the golden history. The dam was built by hand in 1888 and was taken over by the Mount Sheba Gold Sluicing Company, owned by two Sydney men Barron and Moxham in 1891, to provide water for gold mining in Nundle and Hanging Rock. It was formally opened by the minister for mines at the time, Sydney Smith, and the mine was lit by electric lights installed by Harrison and Wiffen, the same contractors who put the Tamworth Electricity plant in place. But it wasn't until the goldfields faded away that the dam's recreational appeal was realised. READ ALSO: These days it's enjoyed by visitors all year round, with the dam situated 1100 metres above sea level near Hanging Rock on the Great Dividing Range, it offers respite from the sweltering heat in summer and a canvas for white snow in the winter. In the shade of native gum trees, the pier provides visitors with a 360 degree view of the reserve and the chance to spot the waterbirds, turtles, trout and kangaroos which call Sheba home. With free camping the reserve welcomes tents, swags and caravans and comes equipped with pit toilets, picnic tables, fire places and barbeques. Visitors are encouraged to pay their way by shopping local. A $300,000 maintenance program to remedy the lower dam wall, improve the embankment and remove trees in 2021 was welcomed by Tamworth Regional Council coordinator visitor economy Kate Baker, who said the funding had boosted the appeal of the reserve. "I know some people like the fact that mobile phone reception is not good there," Ms Baker said. "So you can really get away from it all if that's what you want, yet it's only a short drive from Tamworth." Located around 11 kilometres east from Nundle, Sheba Dam is accessible via Barrys Road. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/150521478/b9cd9ff7-e10f-47c1-aee2-073fa7c3e2a2.jpg/r0_52_1017_627_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg