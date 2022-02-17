news, latest-news,

The Greater Northern Tigers junior sides face a huge task on Saturday when they have to contend with not only tough Northern Rivers Titans sides but also a long bus trip. The two teams travel to Mullumbimby on Friday, with a trip of about six hours to get there. "The boys from Singleton will have to be at 6am," Peter Stevens, of NSW Rugby League, said. Read also: "That's a big ask but that's the challenge we face. It's not ideal but that's how it is." Five members of the under-16 squad are from Singleton and that side, coached by Dungowan Cowboy Brett Jarrett, is still in finals contention after a win and a narrow loss in their first two games. Muswellbrook's Luke Marco comes into the 17-man squad after being the 18th man last week for the 20-18 loss to Central Coast. Farrer's Owen Duxbury is the new 18th man. "The 16s turned a bit of a corner last week," Stevens said of the two-point loss. "If they can repeat their second-half effort and turn it into a full-game performance, they can be very competitive right through the rest of this (Andrew Johns Cup). "The 18s," he added, "have to show a lot more grit. They need a much better effort. It wasn't good last week." The under-18 Tigers have lost their opening two games of the Laurie Daley Cup including been thumped by the Central Coast last start. Armidale's Logan Dalli comes onto the wing for the Darryl Rando-coached under-18s, and Narrabri's Tim Shields comes off the bench to play in the middle. Narrabri's Dan McMillan returns from injury to prop up the forwards, with Scone's Mitchell Cox the 18th man. Tigers under-16s: 1 Cooper Meldrum (Singleton), 2 Charlie Merrick (Singleton), 3 Samuel Carr (Scone), 4 Oscar Atkin (Guyra), 5 Ryan Jurkans (Singleton), 6 Brodi Campbell (Guyra), 7 Jordan Hamlin (Farrer), 8 Campbell Munn (Scone), 9 Archie Dowden (Guyra), 10 Rory Barry (Singleton), 11 Dylan Keane (Scone), 12 Zane Groves (Scone), 13 Jack Foley (Scone), 14 Jackson Smith (Scone), 15 Nicholas Driscoll (Farrer), 16 Isaac Adamthwaite (Singleton), 17 Luke Marco (Muswellbrook), 18 Owen Duxbury (Farrer). Coach: Brett Jarrett. Tigers under-18s: 1 Riley Pennell (Scone), 2 Jordan Whillock (Farrer), 3 Joash Boney (Gunnedah), 4 Corben Hampstead (Singleton), 5 Logan Dalli (Armidale), 6 Kaleb Hope (Glen Innes), 7 Callum Dowell (Scone), 8 Jake Clydsdale (Scone), 9 Junuh Warden (Scone), 10 Jack Grob (Glen Innes), 11 Jasper Thistle (Dungowan), 12 Logan Spinks (Farrer), 13 Billy Youman (Narrabri), 14 Nate Follington (Farrer), 15 Timothy Shields (Narrabri), 16 Brady Roser (Scone), 17 Daniel McMillan (Narrabri), 18 Mitchell Cox (Scone). Coach: Darryl Rando. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

