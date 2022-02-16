community,

IT'S almost time to play ball. One of the coolest kids' hangouts in Tamworth is about to get even better with the addition of a half basketball court and a pump track, as the local council looks for an experienced contractor to get the build under way. Tamworth Regional Council (TRC) has put out a tender to build a 95 metre pump track for scooter and bike enthusiasts, and a multi-purpose half basketball court. And, with the project set for completion by June 10, kids could be shooting hoops and bunny-hopping in no time. A community survey found 45 per cent of people wanted the pump track to be located next to the Viaduct Park Cafe, which opened in December last year. The half-basketball court will likely sit near the viaduct itself on the side closest to the Tamworth Magpies' grounds. Read also: Community consultation also revealed a number of locals were keen to see a smaller ramp or half-pipe added to the skate park for kids who don't yet have the confidence to drop into the big bowl. The ultimate goal is to turn the park into a youth recreation hub, with the ability to cater to new programs and opportunities for all ages and abilities. The masterplan for the park was adopted in 2020, and includes a proposed climbing wall, water playground, table tennis court, and stage. The tenders close on March 3. The council declined to comment.

