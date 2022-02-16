Viaduct Park plans: tenders out for build of half-basketball court and 95 metre pump track
IT'S almost time to play ball.
One of the coolest kids' hangouts in Tamworth is about to get even better with the addition of a half basketball court and a pump track, as the local council looks for an experienced contractor to get the build under way.
Tamworth Regional Council (TRC) has put out a tender to build a 95 metre pump track for scooter and bike enthusiasts, and a multi-purpose half basketball court.
And, with the project set for completion by June 10, kids could be shooting hoops and bunny-hopping in no time.
A community survey found 45 per cent of people wanted the pump track to be located next to the Viaduct Park Cafe, which opened in December last year.
The half-basketball court will likely sit near the viaduct itself on the side closest to the Tamworth Magpies' grounds.
Community consultation also revealed a number of locals were keen to see a smaller ramp or half-pipe added to the skate park for kids who don't yet have the confidence to drop into the big bowl.
The ultimate goal is to turn the park into a youth recreation hub, with the ability to cater to new programs and opportunities for all ages and abilities.
The masterplan for the park was adopted in 2020, and includes a proposed climbing wall, water playground, table tennis court, and stage.
The tenders close on March 3. The council declined to comment.
