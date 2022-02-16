news, latest-news,

DON'T be a tosser is the message blaring at Tamworth TAFE, after the campus received funding to stop litter bugs. Thanks to a $50,000 grant, Tamworth and Gunnedah's TAFE campus will join a statewide littering campaign, to increase awareness about the harmful effects of smoking for both the individual and the environment. Services manager at the Tamworth campus Simon Taylor said the funds would be used to increase ash trays and cigarette butt bins around the facility, to encourage visitors to butt out and dispose of their waste appropriately. "Without our health and a sustainable environment we have nothing," Mr Taylor said. READ ALSO: "I think that as a society we've come to realise that a little more over the last few years." The TAFE campuses were among just 35 successful applications across the state, with the grant funded by the NSW government's litter prevention program. Mr Taylor said they would be strategically placing the new bins and ash trays in locations where they know groups tend to gather. "It's about placing them in those locations to help collect the litter rather than just having the butt put on the ground." Tamworth MP Kevin Anderson said he was pleased to see the local TAFE campuses help keep the city clean and green. "We live side by side with the environment in our region and have so many reasons to be proud of the environment we live in," Mr Anderson said. "This program will help boost our relationship with our environment by educating the TAFE community about the concepts of Caring for Country and respect for the traditional owners of the Gamilaraay and Gomeroi Nations." Apart from more bins, the grant will also provide signage and information about the environmental and health risks associated with smoking and the rubbish it creates and the expense it causes. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/150521478/25fe237e-483a-4d51-bee3-43b30de947b9.jpg/r0_254_4989_3073_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg