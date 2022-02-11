community,

Motorists can look forward to safer and smoother journeys along the New England Highway with safety upgrades commencing this week on a three-kilometre section at Nemingha. Tamworth MP Kevin Anderson said the $4.2 million project was partly funded by the Saving Lives on Country Roads initiative, as part of the NSW Government's $50 million Safer Roads Program. "The New England Highway is critical to the growth and ongoing success of our region," he said. Read also: "The road connects us to our neighbours in the Northern Tablelands and up to Queensland enabling us to carry freight to wider markets and access to the north. "These upgrades will provide safer and smoother journeys for tourists and freight operators as the NSW Government moves towards zero casualties on our country roads. "Upgrades include resurfacing the road, improving drainage, shoulder widening, installing new line marking and roadside safety barriers, and the removal of tree branches and vegetation. "The NSW Government is investing millions into improving our local road networks with other key road upgrades like Werris Creek Road and Rangari Road also due to commence this year." Work is being carried out between 7am and 6pm Monday to Saturday. Motorists can expect delays while work continues with an expected completion date in mid-2022, weather permitting. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/36FM9qHpEAtS8daVXYFgHBA/3df0991d-56b9-4a1f-802e-b48ff1527f0d.jpg/r0_281_4549_2851_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg