news, latest-news,

WHILE low unemployment rates are normally celebrated, there is a more pressing issue facing regional NSW at the moment, and that is high job vacancy rates. Only 3.8 per cent of people looking for work in regional NSW can't find a position, but there are more than 70,000 jobs up for grabs that aren't being filled, leading industry experts to sound alarm bells. Chief economist at the Regional Australia Institute (RAI), Dr Kim Houghton, said the best way to address the issue is by training young people up to take the jobs. But careers advisor at Calrossy Anglican School Charles Impey said the problem has reached tipping point in Tamworth, with available positions outnumbering students. "One of the things I saw last year was that there was more jobs [vacant] than we had year 12 students leaving year 12," he said. "All together we had 81 students leaving year 12 last year and I had a lot more jobs than that which I had to try and find applicants for, let alone try and fill." READ ALSO: He said other schools in the region reported the same thing, and also noted given the desperate situation, it would pay for businesses to start reaching out earlier. "It's also trying to ensure that employers start earlier, so instead of asking me halfway through November, towards the start of December, they need to start around August or even July," he said. "So that I can start talking to year 12 students or others who want to leave school, like year 10 students looking at getting trades, or year 11 looking at leaving early to get a trade. "It's about constant communication and early communication and it's building up their profile through things like the career expo." The RAI's Dr Houghton said these sorts of discussions need to be had and conveyed by the newly appointed Commissioner for Regional Education, Fiona Nash. He also noted that housing shortages in regional areas need to be addressed simultaneously with the workforce issue, as these tens of thousands of new workers will need accommodation. The demand for 'professional' workers is the highest, making up around 25 per cent of vacancies, while trade workers (16 per cent) and personal care workers (13 per cent) are the next highest. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/cody.tsaousis/ac63afca-cb58-4ae2-80b6-cfe3ca710dcd.jpg/r0_76_3646_2136_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg