news, latest-news,

AS AIRLINES brace for a pilot shortage, a flight school in Tamworth is doing its bit to be part of the solution. Airspeed Aviation has partnered with Central Queensland University to train the next generation of commercial pilots. As one of the last flight training schools in the region, after COVID-19 forced BAE out of the local market, Airspeed Aviation senior flight instructor Kate Richards said they're looking forward to taking on the challenge. "They say that the shortage is going to be at an all-time high on the back of COVID because airlines have made a lot of their older pilots redundant or asked them if they would like to take an early retirement," she said. "They've also had a couple of years where they haven't done any recruitment whatsoever. "There is concern about it because we don't know what that's going to look like, that's why we need to train people locally." The course allows students who previously had to travel to major cities to receive government assistance to live and learn at home. CQUniversity head of aviation professor Doug Drury said he was excited about the potential. "This partnership with Airspeed Aviation will provide potential students who want to train in Tamworth or Scone to become pilots with the opportunities to do so," he said. Candidates with private pilot licences and previous flying experience could qualify with less than two years of study. Read also: The other benefit is that Tamworth has a high number of 'flyable' days due to stable weather conditions. Students will also learn at an airport with Air Traffic Control, allowing them to experience flying as they would at any city airport. Ms Richards said it's all designed to set regional students up with the same opportunities to embark on a flying career. "In this area there isn't any school with access to a VET fee, you have to go to the coast," she said. "We have lots of students that come from Moree, Armidale, Gunnedah, Coonabarabran, everywhere to train with us. "Having access to the VET fee allows us to get access to people who would normally have to move hours away from their family or whatever else they have going on so they can actually afford to become a pilot." Airspeed Aviation is hosting an open day at the airport on February 19. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/hAWJC77isbRCSsmqzS5A6F/39240358-8efd-4f3c-a239-e4537ea3a5dd.jpg/r8_318_4912_3089_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg