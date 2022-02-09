news, latest-news,

THE stage is set, and the top ten finalists for the 42nd Toyota Star Maker are ready to step into the limelight. After COVID threw a spanner in the works and Tamworth Country Music Festival was postponed to April, the top ten now have more time to perfect their craft with a new pop-up concert series. The home-grown talent will take to the stage at their local Toyota dealerships between now and the grand final on April 19 to show off their skills and give fans a taste of what's to come. Kicking off this Friday, one finalist will perform each week with Tamworth's Loren Ryan set to finish things off with a bang as the last act. The 27-year-old will take to the stage at Tamworth Toyota on April 15 at 4pm. "At the grand final you'll see me sing in my traditional Gomeroi language, it will be one original and one cover... I don't want to give too much away but it will be very familiar to everyone," she said. Toyota Star Maker coordinator Cheryl Brown said the pop up concerts will be a great chance for the top ten to practise as they prepare for their main performance. "This year's top ten are a truly talented and inspiring bunch, and these free concerts will give fans a taste of what's to come in this year's grand final event," she said. "I encourage everyone to go along and show their support." READ ALSO: Armidale's Charlie Fittler will take to the stage at New England Toyota at 4pm on April 8, and Scone's home-grown star Katie Jayne will grace the stage at Scone Toyota on April 1 at 4pm. The finalists will perform five songs each and meet and greet fans afterwards. Fans who attend the free pop up concerts will also have a chance to win a Tamworth Country Music Festival experience prize. The prize package includes two tickets to the Country Club at the Toyota Star Maker Grand Final, two tickets to the Golden Guitar Awards, Lee Kernaghan's show plus accommodation. The 2022 Star Maker winner will be crowned at the grand final concert on April 19 in Toyota Park, Tamworth. Tamworth Country Music Festival runs from April 18 to 24. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

