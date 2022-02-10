news, latest-news,

TIME is running out to have your say on the planning document which will set the direction for the region's future. Community consultation on the New England North West Draft Regional Plan 2041 closes next Friday, February 18. The plan, published by the NSW Department of Planning, Industry and Environment, provides a strategic blueprint for the future of housing, investment and the region's natural resources. It aims to address shifts brought about by climate change and an ageing population over the next two decades. The plan predicts the population in the New England North West region to reach 190,000 by 2041. "This growth will mainly be concentrated in Tamworth and Armidale while other parts of the region may experience a decline," it states. "The challenge is to accommodate this growth and secure water, whilst retaining and enhancing the character of the environment, cities and towns." The plan also claims the region will need 7,700 more homes by 2041. READ ALSO: Increasing climate resilience is also a key objective of the plan. It claims the region is projected to continue to warm on average of about 0.7 degrees in the near future, increasing to about 2.2 degrees in the far future. "The number of high temperature days is projected to increase, with fewer potential frost risk nights anticipated," it states. "Although the warming trend is similar to other regions in NSW, this trend is large compared to natural variability in temperature." Tamworth MP Kevin Anderson urged the community to have their say on the plan, which is on public display until Friday, February 18. You can make a formal submission, complete an online survey or register for a community workshop which runs today (Thursday, February 9) from 5:30pm to 7pm.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/caitlin.reid%40fairfaxmedia.com./d94858f6-e168-408c-bf4c-e66c947ef3de.jpg/r92_0_2901_1587_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg