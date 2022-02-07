news, latest-news,

Nick Kay says he is honoured to be recognised as one of the best to have pulled on a Perth Wildcats jersey. The Western Australian franchise on Sunday celebrated 40 years since they played their first-ever game in the NBL. Ahead of the milestone they named a special all-time Dream Team. The star-studded team, comprising of a starting five and reserve five, was chosen by a 10-person selection panel of Australian basketball greats including players, coaches, broadcasters, and administrators. READ ALSO: Each panel member selected their team of four guards and six front court players individually, with a player receiving two votes for a starting selection and one vote for a reserve selection. Kay was selected as one of the five reserves, alongside Damian Martin, who was named captain, Kevin Lisch, Scott Fisher and Paul Rogers. The starting five was: Ricky Grace, Bryce Cotton, Shawn Redhage, Andrew Vlahov and James Crawford. Kay joined the Wildcats' from Illawarra in 2018 and in his two seasons with them was part of two NBL Championships and was twice named in the All-NBL Firsts Team. Posting on social media the Tamworth product said he was "honoured to be named in the Wildcats 40th Anniversary Team". "Honestly there are so many quality players that could have made this team and I don't envy those who had to make the decision." "Every player that puts on the Wildcats jersey has contributed to making the club what it is and I am proud I was able to be one of those guys." "I hope I get the privilege to represent the Wildcats and the red army again."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/ingYyB85ps4jmG9t8mfsHP/90a9b020-01d2-4cc5-a604-ee5b35180fa4.jpg/r0_38_1017_613_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg