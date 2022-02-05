news, latest-news,

NESTLED in the heart of Marius Street, you might miss it if you're not looking. But there's a lot going on behind the scenes of the old youth hostel building, as Mark and Susie Slack-Smith prepare to bring new life to Tamworth's business sector. When the couple purchased the historic building they saw a gap in the market for a one-stop-shop to cater for locals' financial needs. "No other financial services can provide full lending options coupled with accounting and business advisory services," Ms Slack-Smith said. READ ALSO: Under the one roof, the building houses Slack-Smith Financial, home loan service Yellow Brick Road Tamworth and The Bureau cafe. "[Clients] can sit down with us and receive solutions to any financial problem," Ms Slack-Smith said. But it's not just a big business step for the Slack-Smiths. Tim and Kirsty Abra will take charge of the cafe located at the bottom of the building to live out their passion for hospitality and provide a shopfront for their current business, The Daily Cupcake Co. Up until now, their cupcake business operated solely as an online delivery service with the cafe giving them the opportunity to reach new customers. "It's an exciting prospect to have a public-facing, dedicated space for our cupcakes," Ms Abra said. "There's nothing quite like having a cabinet full of colourful cupcakes in front of you." The couple said they had invested the same amount of energy into The Bureau and hoped to help mentor the next generation of hospitality workers and be the go-to brew house for locals. "We've poured our hearts into the design and the offerings available." But it doesn't stop there. The Slack-Smiths are hoping the addition of a private apartment, gym and creche located in the building will help them stand out from their competitors. "It's a unique concept for financial services, one that offers convenience and benefits," Ms Slack-Smith said. "It's a way to give back to [clients] and break the mold of the traditional office set up." While the couple hope to put a modern twist on the delivery of financial services in Tamworth, one thing they decided not to change, but rather preserve, was the history of the building. The building's architraves and ceilings remain the same, while a luxury reception and boardroom fitted with a longue and bar, hopes to bring a breath of fresh air. "The fusion of old and new designed to pay homage to the building's history," Ms Slack-Smith said. Located at 169 Marius Street, the financial hub is expected to be in full operation in mid February. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

