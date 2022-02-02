news, latest-news,

There were plenty of smiles and laughter when softballers finally returned to the diamond on Saturday. After an almost three month delay the Tamworth competition got underway with Hurricanes and Savage Diamonds hitting their way to wins. Hurricanes defeated Benchwarmers Black 7-3 while Savage Diamonds got up 12-7 over Benchwarmers Green. There were plenty of highlights, among them Jesse Johnson's pitching in combination with Maggie Attard's catching, which was brilliant for their first time. The thud of the ball into the mitt, described as "delicious". READ ALSO: Other highlights from the action on the field were the 'new' players putting bat on ball against experienced pitchers, a double play from Benchwarmers Black in their game against the Hurricanes and Em Castles' safe hands catching fly balls. The smiles and laughter of the players was another highlight with everyone having fun and sharing lots of banter, and encouragement for the younger players.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/ingYyB85ps4jmG9t8mfsHP/5aeb5ccc-3f94-46a1-bffe-44282bae90d5.JPG/r0_665_4993_3486_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg