A TEENAGE boy has been arrested after two people allegedly broke into an elderly man's home before shoving him in the chest and making off with cash more than five months ago. Emergency services were called to a home on Warrior Street in Wee Waa, west of Tamworth, just before 1:30am on August 30 after reports of a break-in and robbery. Police claim an 81-year-old man was awoken in the early hours of that morning after hearing suspicious noises coming from inside his home. The police case is that the elderly man was confronted by the two people, who were unknown to him, before he was pushed in the chest and fell to the floor. The pair then allegedly fled the scene with several of the man's possessions, as well as some cash. Police claim his home was also damaged. READ ALSO: The elderly resident was not injured during the alleged ordeal and was able to contact emergency services after the co-accused left. Officers from the Oxley Police District responded and set up a crime scene at the Warrior Street home. Detectives combed the area for clues and seized items including an axe, knife and t-shirt for forensic examination. Investigations led police to home in on a 14-year-old boy at an address in Wee Waa, just after 4:30pm on Monday. The teenage boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was arrested and taken to Wee Waa Police Station, where he was charged with two counts of aggravated break and enter in company and steal. He was refused police bail and spent the night behind bars before fronting a children's court on Tuesday. Police further allege that on a separate occasion, the teenager and a second man forced entry to a unit block on Mitchell Street in Wee Waa, at about 8pm on April 20 last year. Officers claim no one was home at the time, but allege cash was stolen and damage was done to the door and to the inside of the unit before the pair fled a short time later.

