A WARM and relatively wet few weeks have come to an end and now the final month of summer has swept into the region. After last year tapped out as the wettest in a decade for Tamworth, January has continued to bring above average rainfall to the area. The Bureau of Meteorology (BoM) gauge at the airport clocked 88.8mm of rain in just four days across the month. That's almost four times the amount that fell in January 2021. READ ALSO: The rainiest day so far this year was January 19, when 39.6mm was recorded at the airport. That's more in 24 hours than the monthly total of 23.6mm in January 2021, and also makes up almost half the rain tally for January 2022. The BoM issued a flood watch for the Peel River in Tamworth at that time, but it was cancelled soon after. Dramatic scenes were splashed across social media after the deluge dumped significant rain in a short time and caused flash flooding in the Tamworth CBD, with residents wading in ankle-deep water on Peel Street. The city's main water supply, Chaffey Dam, continued to lap at its edges and remained full for the month, as it has since it reached 100 per cent capacity in August last year. The head of the Peel River near Nundle notched 65.2mm of rain in the past 31 days. The weather was generally a bit warmer this January than last, with the top temperature only dipping below 30 degrees on six days of the month, compared to on 14 days last year. The hottest day was when the mercury hit 36.7 degrees on January 17, just a fraction more than the top temperature of 36 degrees recorded last January. The first couple of days of February are forecast to be hot, but will be followed by a cooler change, with maximums in the mid-20s expected into the weekend. It could rain mid-week. Gunnedah got 22.6mm of rain in January, while Armidale got 95mm. Keepit Dam is sitting at more than 99 per cent and the huge Split Rock Dam is at about 70 per cent full. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

