news, latest-news,

A TAMWORTH mother whose seven-year-old son has autism, says it will be difficult for students with disabilities to comply with the NSW government's back to school plan. Rapid antigen testing (RAT) twice a week and mandatory mask wearing are all part of the plan, but for students with sensory issues like Jack, testing is not an easy process. Mother, Shirley Kirkmann, said nasal swabs are a trigger for her son, and she has had no confirmation that his school will provide saliva test kits. "It's been something that we've obviously discussed quite a lot between ourselves, my concerns in regards to the nasal swabs," she said. "Because his head in particular is quite a big trigger for him. "Haircuts can be an issue. We've had the same hairdresser his whole life and it's only been in the last year or so where he's been ok with it." While Jack is not in a special needs class, the NSW government has confirmed children with special needs will be tested every two days, instead of twice a week, adding to the concern for parents. Mrs Kirkmann said if schools were provided with more saliva test kids, it would alleviate a lot of anxiety. "I was hoping that our school would actually get the saliva tests, but I just picked them up and they're the nasal ones," she said. "My wife and I both help run Tamworth True, so we're quite open in discussing COVID appropriately for him so he has an understanding because his anxiety has skyrocketed over the last couple of years. READ ALSO: "It's peaking a little bit over concerns with doing the swabs." She said she wished the Department of Education had looked at the records to find out how many students there are with various disabilities at each school, and allocated saliva tests accordingly. "It would have made things so much easier for parents," she said. But she did acknowledge it's a massive logistical effort for staff to navigate through the new rules in time for school's return. "I couldn't have been easy for them trying to do this but it would have been so much more appreciated if they'd taken that extra step," she said. Public school teachers returned to school on Friday for professional learning and to prepare for the new school year. A NSW Education spokesperson said a range of COVID-smart measures are being used to keep students with additional needs safe and reduce disruption. "We are sending staff and students in Schools for Special Purposes (SSP) and support classes additional RATs - both nasal and oral swab types - to support daily testing on school days," they said. "For the first four weeks of term, students will be asked to conduct surveillance tests at home twice a week. Testing is not mandatory, however is highly recommended. "Parents and carers should always monitor for symptoms, and are best placed to determine if their child is able to have the rapid antigen test administered in the home." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/caitlin.reid%40fairfaxmedia.com./7314cbbe-b7a2-4af6-a705-6a9467c4c1fa.JPG/r0_209_6000_3599_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg