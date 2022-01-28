news, latest-news,

Thousands of residents of small towns from across the country have descended on Tamworth, to attend what is shaping up to be a record-sized Nutrien Classic. Event organisers are hoping the 2022 sale will beat the $10.5 million record, making it the biggest ever iteration of the biggest performance horse sale in the southern hemisphere. Equine Sales Support and spokesperson, Darby Smith, said environmental and market conditions would boost the event, which is in its fifteenth year. Not only are they selling the most horses ever, they hope turnover will also break a record. READ MORE: "We've had such a good season, and that comes from awesome rain and therefore cattle prices have gone up," she said. "There's a lot of money around. "Since we have had good seasons, people have been able to breed horses again." The 2022 Nutrien Classic Campdraft and Sale kicked off at the Australian Equine and Livestock Events Centre this week. It's expected to draw between 3000 and 5000 people during the week, before ending on Sunday, February 6. Almost all of them are not locals, but most of the businesses that service them are. Ms Smith said for many it can be an escape from drought, pandemic, or just an opportunity to see old friends from other parts of the country. "It really is good for the health of the people that come to this, this is their therapy, this is their escape," she said. "Through those tough years, especially the 2018-2019 of drought, we still got plenty of people to come here. Plenty of people did mention that this is literally what keeps me sane. It's a bit of a light at the end. They can come for a week, relax." Victorian Jasmyn Hamilton travelled from Shepparton to attend the sale, in her fourth year in Tamworth. "It's pretty cool to see all the nice horses, and catch up with some people I haven't seen for a while," she said. Fellow Victorian Tahlia Sheahan, a friend from Charlton, came to Tamworth to sell. "I love it," she said. "It's a good atmosphere, and you see the best horses in the business and the best riders in the business." The classic boasts sellers from every state in the country, including WA, though the vast majority hail from New South Wales and Queensland.

