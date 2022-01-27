news, latest-news,

AN ATTEMPTED carjacking has sparked a police investigation after a man armed a knife allegedly tried to get in a woman's car before chasing her as she tried to flee. Oxley officers are appealing for the public to come forward with information as they track down the offender, after they were called to a home on Ridge Street in Tamworth about 2:15am on Thursday. Police said a 49-year-old woman was sitting inside her car in the driveway of the property when a man armed with a knife tried to open her driver's side door. He couldn't get in but as the woman tried to flee and reverse her car out of the driveway, police claim he chased after her and opened the passenger side door. READ ALSO: The woman managed to drive off before the man could get in. She alerted police and officers are now investigating the attempted carjacking. Oxley police are appealing for help to identify a man they think can assist their investigation, he is described as being of Caucasian appearance, aged in his early 20s, about 170cm tall and of thin build. He was wearing a black hoodie with a white symbol on the chest, a white face mask and dark blue jeans. Anyone with information, as well as dashcam or CCTV footage, should contact Tamworth police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

