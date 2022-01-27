news, latest-news,

FROM future doctors to sports scientists, the region's latest high school graduates have this week opened their computers to find out what the future holds for them. "Disbelief" was the word Calrossy Anglican School's Tamar Leibenson used to describe the moment the Universities Admissions Centre (UAC) released its first round of offers based on students' ATARs on Wednesday. The Year 12 graduate had applied to study medicine in every state in Australia, and received her dream offer from the University of New South Wales (UNSW). "To be honest I was in disbelief. It was pretty good because I didn't know whether to expect a first round offer or a second round offer," she said. "I'd put in a lot of effort into interviews and the University Clinical Aptitude Test (UCAT). It felt good." Ms Leibenson said it's a big commitment just to apply for medicine. On top of sitting a two hour, computer-based test which assesses a range of mental abilities, students then attend interviews which go for one and half hours each. "The thresholds are a bit different for rural students in comparison to metro students but overall it is quite a competitive and selective course to get into," she said. She hoped to practice medicine after seeing the positive impact that it can have on people's lives. "The way in which I have to be able to help others and be in service to the community at large is what sparked my interest," she said. READ ALSO: Thousands of Yeah 12 students received university acceptances this week, including local sporting star Emily Deasey who will study Exercise Physiology at the University of New England (UNE). The Tamworth High School graduate has decided to stay close to home, but received plenty of offers elsewhere. "I also got accepted into Exercise Physiology at the UNSW, which I got offered a scholarship for, which was good to see," she said. She said growing up playing competitive sport is what sparked her interest in pursuing a career in either physio or sports science. "I do state netball and state swimming so I've had a lot to do with physios and I just wanted to keep my involvement in sport," she said. Universities have made 35,811 offers in this round, an increase on the 34,700 offers made at the same time last year. Applicants have until midnight on Saturday January, 29 to change preferences to be included in February Round 1 on Thursday, February 3. Applications for study in semester 1 are open until Friday, February 4. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/caitlin.reid%40fairfaxmedia.com./e655a57d-cfd0-47a0-9f10-a2a78be17e93.jpg/r0_262_5066_3124_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg