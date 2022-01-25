news, latest-news,

A refresh of the ladies bathrooms, meeting rooms and storage area are on the cards at the Tamworth City Bowling Club thanks to $70,000 from the NSW Government's Stronger Country Communities Fund. Club treasurer John Rouvray said this funding would allow the club to be released of mounting financial burdens in maintaining old facilities and modernise the amenities at the club. "This funding enables us to upgrade the existing, very old facilities we have. We're also knocking down walls to improve the storage capability," Rouvray said. "The main thing it's going to enable us to do is modernise, to stop throwing money at repairs, and to create a facility that is going to be used by the wider community. "The club is growing membership - we're up around 1150 - and we're always trying to expand our social side of the club, particularly with the alfresco area." READ ALSO: Tamworth MP Kevin Anderson said this funding will help support the club as it continues to grow its membership and social calendar. "Membership at the Tamworth City Bowling Club has more than doubled in the past seven years thanks to strong leadership and a forward thinking vision by the club's board," Anderson said. "The club is a real community asset and it's great to see so many members taking full advantage of the greens and the hospitality offered by the club. "This funding will upgrade existing amenities at the club which have not been updated since the clubhouse was built all those years ago. Issues with ancient plumbing and sinks set too low and a lack of adequate storage will be a thing of the past once the refurb is complete." Mr Anderson encouraged the community to make full use of the facilities offered at Tamworth City Bowling Club. "Clubs have been doing it tough over the past few years so I would encourage the community to support our local clubs by heading out for a game of barefoot bowls over the weekend," Anderson said.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/JJAXMCtTuAnFPeUKCfF8jc/2568dc12-849c-496e-8d22-674a71d9dd0d.JPG/r8_762_4020_3029_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg