Clarence "Lad" Jones enters 2022 confident the Kootingal Roosters can be a major player in all Group 4 competitions this season. Jones is chairing the Roosters' assault for another season after starting his presidency reign in 2015. He has high hopes for the Roosters, who have a largely similar look to their teams with first grade coach Geoff Sharpe and his assistant Mark Sheppard returning. Former St George and Australian star Nathan Blacklock, who was the Rooster clubman of the year in 2021, is in charge of the Under 18's again with Nathan Rush his able understudy while Abby Schmiedel and Jeff Faint return to helm the Ladies League Tag. READ ALSO: The only difference is the second grade side where Luke Austin will coach, with Paul Noldt and Jones his aides. "Great that Luke put his hand up," Jones said. While he continues as president his wife, Joanne, is secretary and Andrew Yeo is treasurer. "Andrew is also our major sponsor," he said of the Kootingal Hotel licensee. "Has been for at least 10 years." He reckoned that an outstanding contribution for a club which also has major sponsorships from Prospect Concreting, ProTen, Gavin Sutton Transport, Trist Constructions and newcomers - Hello Blossom. "We're very lucky to have good coaches and good sponsors," Jones added. "We're looking good player wise too." While they lost Ethan Parry (Kurri Kurri) they have the core of players that made them such a premiership threat in first grade and ladies league tag last year. Ben Williams and Jordan Sharpe were joint Rooster first grade best and fairest award winners last season and both will be key men this year. "They had massive years," Jones said. Steph Fulwood received the club's highest pointscorer award with 104 points (50 goals one try). Nick Zahra was another in the major awards with the most improved while Jesse O'Leary won the second grade's most improved, Adam Darlington won the coaches award and Mitch Eccleston was the MVP and players' player in second grade. Kate Sullivan was most improved in the LLT Rebekah Jenkins and Fulwood shared the coaches award and Tayla King and Maddi Roach were joint MVP's. The LLT's players player award was also shared by Abby Schmiedel and Carly Redfern. Fletcher Morris received the under-18 most improved trophy, Archer Thistle received the coaches award, the MVP was shared by Tai Reiri and Riley Reid with the Players Player Award going to Kyle Short. "Hopefully most of those boys will be back this year," Jones said. He said the Roosters had trained "right up until Christmas" in preparation for this season and have started back training of a Thursday night. "We'll be training every Thursday night through to February," he said.

