community,

LOCALS will be able to apply for new grant funding after it was made available to small businesses which were hit by the November and December floods last year. Small businesses and not-for-profits can now apply for grants of up to $50,000, to help them recover from the storms which wreaked havoc across the region. Gunnedah was one of the worst hit at the time, with homes and businesses being inundated with water which in many cases caused long-term damage. NSW Minister for Emergency Services and Resilience, Steph Cooke, said it's important to start the recovery, but also warned that storms could hit again over the coming months. Read also: "Storm season will continue until March, so I am encouraging communities across our state to be vigilant to the ongoing threats in the short-term, and continue working with us in the long-term to build a more resilient NSW," she said. Those who live in the local government areas of Glen Innes Severn, Gwydir, Gunnedah, Inverell, Liverpool Plains, Moree Plains, Narrabri, Walcha and Upper Hunter are eligible for the grants. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/36FM9qHpEAtS8daVXYFgHBA/76f30a8b-fa93-4130-954a-60f13b210c0c.jpg/r15_321_6001_3703_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg