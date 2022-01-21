news, latest-news,

LOOKS aren't everything, but they're definitely something under proposed changes to Tamworth Regional Council's local environmental plan to introduce design criteria for future developments. The changes aim to improve the look of the CBD through the quality of design and the architectural appearance of new builds and major additions, the council's liveability director Gina Vereker said. "Our existing local environmental plan doesn't deal with it at all," she said. "We have development coming to the CBD, we have investors talking to us now and we want to make sure that what they build for the future of our city really responds to what we want the CBD to be. "We want it liveable, exciting and vibrant and we want it to look good." The concept is unique in NSW and has been used before in Port Macquarie. It won't apply to minor developments or change the allowed uses of land under the current zoning rules. Read also: But, Ms Vereker said when the public walks by an active street front, it will make all the difference. "You're going to see lively cafes and shopfronts so it's much more interesting for residents and visitors," she said. "We want buildings to fit in and not detract from our heritage, our roots, we are a country town at heart but we want to move into the future. "Buildings can be designed so that they don't mimic heritage but they respond to it in a positive way." The council has sent more than 550 letters to property owners in the CBD, and submissions close on the proposal on February 10. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

