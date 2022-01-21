community,

Moree Community Corrections manager Crystal Duncan focuses on helping her hometown and local people when it comes to guiding offenders as they reintegrate into the community. "It comes down to having the community's interest at my heart. I love the possibilities of my job - changing behaviour and keeping our community safe for the next generation," said Ms Duncan. The Gamilaroi woman has worked in welfare for more than 20 years and achieved her goal of becoming manager. "Being born and bred in Moree, I knew issues existed locally and how they impacted our community like homelessness, alcohol and drug abuse, domestic violence or trauma," she said. Read also: "It hit home that I could have a genuine impact on people's lives as change agents; to help them make better decisions for themselves and their family." Ms Duncan is among CSNSW staff celebrated on National Corrections Day this Friday for her commitment to community safety and reducing re-offending. "You don't do what you do for yourself, it's about everyone else. It's about giving selflessly, knowing you don't want anything in return. "Any one of our staff would give you the shirt off their back; they will do whatever needs to be done in service to their community." Ms Duncan's Aboriginal heritage fuels her desire to build cultural sensitivity into the workforce through mentoring, giving presentations and holding advisory roles. "As an Aboriginal woman in the role I'm in now, I can make sure staff are equipped with skills and knowledge to do their job effectively and with cultural competency," she said. "The biggest part of being a mentor is giving our time, patience and honesty - those three things are priceless."

