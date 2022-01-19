news, latest-news,

As Manilla makes the step up into the Group 4 first grade competition, captain-coach Mitch Doring has a prediction for the 2022 season. "We'll give some teams a shock and we'll give some people a shock, too," Doring said. Such is the faith Doring has in his players at Manilla. While the representative player admitted it was a step up, he believes his side will "definitely" be competitive in first grade. The Tigers took out the premiership in 2019 and were minor premiers in the shortened 2021 season. "We've got a lot of great players out here. A lot that people don't know about, playing in reserve grade... they're kind of hidden," Doring said. He added: "I back my boys 100 per cent and as I said, there's a lot of good country footy boys out this way a lot of people don't know of. "I can't wait to rip in to pre-season. Get them going and give these other teams a good crack." READ ALSO: They kick off pre-season this week and a challenge the Tigers face heading in is boosting their numbers to be able to field both first and reserve grade sides. "We've probably got 30 players guaranteed so far and probably around 10 to 15 maybes," Doring said. He added: "I think you've gotta hit that over 40 mark, especially with us - we've got a few miners in our side and to allow for injuries. "There's always something through the season. People go away on holidays and what not." Doring said the club was embracing all the challenges. "I couldn't really tell you if it's the right time or not the right time but I never really think negative," he said. "I think it is what it is and we had a few people complain... saying going to first grade's no good and it's going to affect us, we won't get sponsors behind us but the community's been great. "We've got a lot of sponsors behind us and they're looking forward to it just as much as we're looking forward to it. He added: "I'm always keen for any challenge. I've always wanted to go to first grade and that was what we were building on and I can't wait. Got a good committee, great sponsors, we've got a great town out here and we've got great boys, too. "I'm ready to rip in and I'm sure the town's behind us as well." The Group 4 first grade competition will have nine teams with Manilla making the step up. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

