The Deepwater Jockey Club hasn't hosted a race meeting since 2019 but the club is going "full steam ahead" in 2022. Wet-weather derailed the club's plans for a meeting in 2020, while the full brunt of the COVID-19 pandemic meant the club couldn't race in 2021 either. Deepwater Jockey Club president Doug Stevenson said it would be a welcome return to racing next Saturday, January 22 with the $15,000 Deepwater Cup highlighting the six-race non-TAB program. "We are looking forward to it very much so," Stevenson said. "It's been three years since we raced. "Covid stopped us last year, and the year before, the stewards deemed our track too wet to race on and we had a phantom meeting. "The phantom meeting was still quite successful, and it was good to know we could do that if we needed to, but we are really looking forward to getting back to racing next weekend." Stevenson explained that Deepwater and surrounding towns had thrown their support behind the race day, with the president passing on his thanks to local businesses for their support for what is shaping to be a massive meeting. "This year, it is full steam ahead for next weekend's race day," Stevenson said. "We have had wonderful support from the business houses in Deepwater, Tenterfield and Glen Innes and it is very much appreciated. "They have done it as hard anyone else, especially with some of those small businesses, but they keep digging deep and supporting us." READ ALSO: The Deepwater Cup arrives on the heels of the always popular Glen Innes and Inverell Cups that were held on the first two Saturdays in 2022. Stevenson hopes his club can hold a similarly successful meeting. "Last weekend was a good example of what could be for us, with Glen Innes, which had their cup meeting," Stevenson said. "It was wonderful racing and a great day out. "The crowds are back, and yes, some people are worried about going back with covid and everything, but it was a good day at Glen Innes, and I expect it will be a good day at Deepwater. "We also have Fashions on the Field this year, which has well over $3000 worth of prizes and that comes on after the last race and before the live music, which we intend to go ahead with." The Fashions on the Field competition will have five categories - most stylish couple, contemporary racewear (female), most elegant lady, most stylish gent and junior racegoer. On the track, there will be six races in total with the cup being worth $15,000 and the other five worth $10,000 each. Weights will be declared by 4pm on Tuesday.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/JJAXMCtTuAnFPeUKCfF8jc/8b7b7a40-9401-4b2a-8a8b-7badd559f2f4.jpg/r3_493_5998_3880_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg