A pair of brilliant rides by Manilla's Mick Knight has seen the saddlebronc rider buck his way into the number one position and be named Xtreme Broncs Australia pro tour champion. Knight headed into the final at AELEC in fifth but rides worth 81 and 86 points, respectively, saw him win on the night but more importantly leapfrog the leaders - including brother Tom - into the overall top spot. Tom, who had led going into the final, finished in second in the overall standings. Mick said it was a bit of a shock to win. "I didn't really expect it going in. Tom had a pretty big lead on everyone," Mick said. Mick added: "Tom was second... I think I only just got him in that one, too." Mick said the luck of the draw was on his side. "I drew pretty good," he said. "The first horse was a real nice one, probably one of the nicer ones in that round, and getting on that one before getting on one of the better ones in the second round really helped." The Manilla brothers will go head-to-head again down in Victoria for the Australian Professional Rodeo Association National Finals over the next two weekends. "Tom is out in front with that one as well and we'll head down there and see what we can do," the saddlebronc rider said. "I'm feeling pretty good. It's good to get a win, definitely. A little confidence boost before we head down there." And the brotherly rivalry hasn't been extinguished, either, heading into the national event. "He's already been telling me he's not going to let that one slip," Mick said of Tom. The first two rounds of the APRA National Finals will be held at Chiltern Rodeo Grounds on January 21-22 before rounds three and four are held at Alexandra Rodeo Ground on January 28-29.

