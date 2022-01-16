news, latest-news,

They were a sausage-shaped hit back in 2020 and dachshund racing is returning to the Tamworth Harness Racing Club Carnival in 2022. With the general public not allowed on track at last year's carnival, the dachshund racing was also put on ice in 2021. But as punters return this year, so will the racing of their four-legged friends. "It was very successful the first time around. We had 27 dogs go around," THRC board member and dachshund owner Scotty Welsh said. "It's just a bit more entertainment. I'd seen Narrabri races had it one year and it was received very well. Thought we'd give it a run and it was received very well [in Tamworth]. Everyone loved it. "It was a shame we couldn't have them last year due to covid but this year hopefully it will be even better." Dachshund owners can nominate their dogs to race on Friday at the Golden Guitar final for $5. The races will be run in between the first few harness races of the night. For more information head to the Tamworth Harness Racing Club Facebook page. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/JJAXMCtTuAnFPeUKCfF8jc/89191d27-aa26-4a62-9811-91d71149cbcf.JPG/r0_487_5667_3689_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg