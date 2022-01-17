news, latest-news,

POLICE are investigating a "suspicious" fire which ripped through an unoccupied home north west of Tamworth in the early hours of the morning. Emergency services were called to an address on Genanagie Street in Narrabri about 2:15am on Saturday after reports the house was alight. NSW Fire and Rescue crews rushed to the scene and managed to extinguish the flames but the house was destroyed in the fire. Police said no one was home when the blaze broke out and no injuries were reported. READ ALSO: Firefighters handed the charred scene over to Oxley police officers after the fire was put out, and a crime scene was established. Police are investigating the circumstances of the housefire, which they are treating as suspicious. Oxley detectives have appealed for anyone in the area at the time who may have witnessed any suspicious activity or who may have dashcam or CCTV footage to come forward. Reports can be made to local police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

