The Tamworth Jockey Club has a big day planned on Thursday despite the scheduled Tamworth Country Music Festival being postponed due to COVID. "Unfortunately, the festival has been put back until mid-April which, coincidently, will tie in with the Tamworth Cup on April 22," explained TJC general manager Michael Buckley. "But we will still be offering a great day out for those in the area next Thursday, making the most of the school holidays and those that are sticking to their original Tamworth travel plans." READ ALSO: Buckley said there was plenty on offer for both racing participants and punters. "Being a Racing NSW Country Showcase meeting, the program carries excellent prizemoney with $250,000 on offer," he said. "We'll have live music between races, with a bar and café, as well as kids' activities and betting facilities. It's only $10 for entry with gates opening at midday. "The weather is heating up in Tamworth and so is the racing as we head into 2022. "The track is looking in terrific order and has been the beneficiary of some recent summer rain with more forecast during the next week. "The course is currently rated a Good 4 with the rail in the true position for Thursday. "And, of course, we're looking forward to Sunday, March 6 when Tamworth hosts the $150,000 Newhaven Park Hunter & North West Country Championships." Rain is forecast for the next few days with heavy falls predicted by the Bureau of Meteorology on Wednesday (20-45mm). There is a lower chance of rain on Thursday with between zero and 6mm predicted.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/JJAXMCtTuAnFPeUKCfF8jc/d34a9cfd-43e6-4478-bc86-e966163bf69b.jpg/r6_264_3850_2436_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg