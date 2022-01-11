coronavirus,

SOME of Tamworth's largest employers are having to get inventive as COVID-19 spreads throughout the community, making it harder for those with a big workforce to dodge the pandemic. A raft of new safety measures have been put in place by the likes of Obieco, Oxley Community Transport and Baiada, although they are struggling to keep up with the frequently changing requirements of the NSW government. Oxley Community Transport compliance manager Kylie O'Leary said while her staff know the importance of abiding by the regulations, it can be difficult to stay up to date. "The chopping and the changing can be quite difficult, being that one minute it's 'this is now the regulation' and then two days later it's changed again," she said. "So it can put a lot of extra work on our workload, but we do it because we need to be there for the clients." Over the past few weeks, the organisation has had to significantly change the way they do things, with only one passenger being allowed per vehicle, and volunteers having to deep clean the cars after every trip. More than one person can be taken on the busses, but social distancing has been reintroduced. Volunteers are also wearing masks and all workers and clients are required to use hand sanitiser. Ms O'Leary said the organisation is yet to face a major outbreak of coronavirus among its staff, with just a couple having contracted or come into contact with it. Given the size of its workforce, this has meant other volunteers have been able to step in to pick up the slack so far. At Baiada Poultry Tamworth, several workers have tested positive to COVID-19 according to the Australasian Meat Industry Employees Union. Baiada has stated to its knowledge there has been no onsite transmission, and it too is following the latest guidelines set out by health authorities. "Baiada operates to strict safety and hygiene standards," a spokesperson said. READ ALSO: "Our COVID safe plan includes requiring employees to be vaccinated, mask wearing on site, social distancing where possible, hand hygiene, and encouraging people to stay away and get tested when they have symptoms. Baiada is also registered with Services NSW as a COVID Safe business. "The ongoing Omicron outbreak is of serious concern. We continue to encourage employees to isolate until they receive their results." However the union believes the company's old safety procedures, which saw all workers rapid antigen tested prior to starting work for the day was safer, and has urged it to return to that practice. "The union believes the company should go back to daily rapid testing for workers as it had been doing until just before Christmas, as this is the best way to keep workers safe and at work," secretary Justin Smith said. "This is due to the ongoing resetting of the goal posts by both state and federal governments which does nothing to protect workers and only confuses the situation even more." Out at Obieco, things are being taken very seriously with the site being put into lockdown when it returns to operations next Monday. Couriers will not be allowed past front gate, QR codes will be in place, the retail arm may be temporarily closed down, and sanitising stations have been placed across the worksite. Every worker also has their own sanitising spray. Obieco HR manager, Fiona Sweeney, said if it comes to it they company is also looking at enforcing a shift system for different areas of the sites. Fortunately for the company, it has remained unaffected so far, but Ms Sweeney said contingency plans have to be ready to go during these times. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/cody.tsaousis/49bcd0a2-89af-46f6-9596-1d16b3209b93.JPG/r0_273_6000_3663_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg