Fledgling sailors young and old took the opportunity to learn the craft at the Lake Keepit Sailing Club's 'Learn to Sail' summer camp. The three-day camp catered for sailors of all skill levels, and was "a wonderful success" LKSC senior sailing coach Kevin Overton said. "We had about 19 juniors (15 and under) and six adults," he said. READ ALSO: It was the biggest camp he could recall in his time and has "really generated a lot of interest". The older participants are "already addicted" he said, and now trying to source boats to sail. The juniors likewise can't wait for their chance to take to the water again and continue their sailing journey. Over the three days the sailors had the opportunity to sail, and develop their skills, on a range of different boats, from their own laser dinghies, to a trailer-sailor and big catamaran. "We had children that had never sailed before, some seven and eight, and at the end of three days they were quite competent in getting themselves up," Overton said. "They had no fear". They also got to see how experienced sailors navigate a storm with Overton noting that on the Wednesday night there were two boats on the water when a huge storm rolled through. "We measured the wind at 43km an hour just on the shoreline," he remarked, adding that on club day sails they usually abandon at 37km. Generally, the conditions were great for sailing over the three days. "The weather was fanatics to us; it really blew on occasions," he said. The club will be open for coaching and practice on Sunday morning but don't resume racing until the following Sunday.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/ingYyB85ps4jmG9t8mfsHP/0859bb4b-34dc-4667-8980-1384a7662a9a.jpg/r13_23_5103_2899_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg