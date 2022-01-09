news, latest-news,

The Tamworth Harness Racing Club will commence their January racing carnival on Tuesday night and with it comes the Queensland invasion. Queensland trainer Graham Dwyer has made the day-long trip from his North Maclean stables for the last four years to contest the carnival. This year is no different and Dwyer is returning with a massive race team. Tuesday night will see Dwyer contest the opening meeting of the Carnival with eight runners. Four will contest the $10,000 Pub Group Gold Nugget and the remaining four will line up in The Pub -Gunnedah Road Pace. "I come down for the racing but also enjoy the concerts through the day," said Dwyer. "It is the first year that we can all come as a family and now the music side of things has been canned. The concerts use to give me something to do when I finished the horses through the day." Dwyer will be accompanied by his wife Martine and a rising star in the harness world - their son Layne Dwyer - who is currently making his mark in the mini trotting world. "I am trying to bring as many horses as I can - we are bringing a truckload plus a horse float as some of the horses will be aimed at the Golden Guitar and there are some other nice races on the program as well," Dwyer added. With the country music festival postponed Dwyer is happy to see the racing going ahead. "I am happy that the racing side has stood up as the carnival at Tamworth always has some good racing," he said. Dwyer finished second in the Gold Nugget back in 2020 with Ifoundthebeach when beaten 1.9 metres by the Mark Callaghan-trained and driven Royal Gamble. The attraction to the race is the trophy - a gold nugget sitting close to $2000 in value. And although Dwyer has four runners engaged in the feature race, he rates the field as "very even". "Every horse in the race has got a good chance of winning," he said "It would be nice to head back home with some gold of some shape or form." READ ALSO: Dwyer will take the reins behind Valencia, who has drawn barrier one, but had to rely on the guidance of new staff member and former north west trainer and driver Sarah Rushbrook to find other drivers. Narrabri's Chris Shepherdson will take the reins behind Gottahaveahobbie from the five barrier while The Hervey Bay will commence from barrier eight with Maitland's Mitch Chapple accepting the drive. Moonbi reinswoman Elly Chapple has taken the opportunity to appear in her first Gold Nugget race behind Little Change from the seven barrier for Dwyer. Dwyer will make the trip down on Monday, ready to race on Tuesday night.

