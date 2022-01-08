news, latest-news,

Mr De Niro charged home to win his first race for Armidale trainer Mark Ostini at Port Macquarie on Friday and pay well over 100-1 odds. The eight-year-old gelding, a son of Poet's Voice, motored home to win the Bates Homes Benchmark 58 Handicap (1106m), and secure his fifth race win at his 62nd start. Mr De Niro paid $114.30 on the NSW TAB! READ ALSO: He had originally started out with Peter Moody way back in 2016 before transferring to Ciaron Maher, then Adam Duggan, where he won three races. He then headed out west to Michael Plummer where he won at Cobar in 2018. That was his last win before transferring to Barry Smith in Armidale. A second at Deepwater in January 2019 was his best for Smith before he had a 48-week spell and lobbed in Ostini's Armidale stable. "We bought him as a picnic horse," Ostini said after the win. "Had him for three years now, that's his first win for us. It was a great ride by Serg. He got in behind them with cover and had the last crack at them."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/ingYyB85ps4jmG9t8mfsHP/6e963bac-a5be-4672-a7cd-7e8a94226c82.png/r1_4_1713_971_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg