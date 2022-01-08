news, latest-news,

It was the coolest place to be, and on Saturday hundreds of swimmers took to the Gunnedah Memorial Swimming Pool for the first day of the 2022 NSW Country Regionals. More than 300 swimmers are competing at the two-day carnival coming from as far away as the Blue Mountains, Dubbo and all the way up the coast, as well as around the region. The carnival is running concurrently with meets at Singleton and Griffith, and is a chance for swimmers to achieve qualifying times for the Country Championships which are due to be held late next month. The first time Swimming Gunnedah has hosted the country regionals since 2012, the host club is well represented with 40 members taking to the blocks. Several were among the placings on Saturday.

