The duo behind a plan to create Tamworth's newest distillery brewed up the idea while living in Saudi Arabia, where alcohol is banned. Glenn and Jai-ann Jones plan to travel from Riyadh, where they live, to Tamworth to set up the city's first artisanal distillery. The couple last week submitted plans to Tamworth Regional Council to build a new million-dollar "small scale distillery" on Burgmann's Lane in Calala. If approved, the facility would produce rum, whiskey, vodka and gin, including on site maturation. READ MORE: It will use locally sourced ingredients, according to the project DA. The modest 28.5 hectare homestead would accommodate a distillery building, ancillary structures, roads and car parking, maturation sheds, office and administration areas, amenities and a public tasting and retail sales area. The distillery will initially employ between one and two people to produce alcohol, but the Jones' hope to be able to expand the business if they see commercial success. "It is intended that the main processing shed and three maturation sheds will comprise the first phase of a larger proposal that may potentially include a function centre, restaurant and place of entertainment," the project DA outlined. "The likelihood and timing of these additional functions and uses will be dependent on market forces and the success of the first phase of the development. "Nonetheless, the proposed site plan has been prepared with consideration given to the location, function and operational attributes of these potential upgrades so as to ensure a seamless integration should they occur at a later date." When contacted for comment, the Jones' said they wanted to wait until after they had waded through the lengthy process of getting approval for the project before talking to the media. A majority-Muslim country, Saudi Arabia bans alcohol consumption by law.

