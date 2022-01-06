news, latest-news,

For Ruby Spark, a career in the AFLW is a dream and she's going to take any opportunity she can to help achieve it. One of those opportunities is fast approaching after the 16-year-old was selected to take part in the AFL NSW/ACT Indigenous Girls Youth Leadership Program. Spark has completed three online sessions and will now head to Narrabeen for a three-day camp from January 17-19. The camp will put the athletes to the test physically while they will also hear from professional athletes, motivational speakers and expert educators. The Tamworth Kangaroo said it was not only an exciting opportunity to better her game but also an incredible way to celebrate her heritage. "It's pretty special to be able to have a team for my culture, for it to be as big as it is, to have that opportunity to go play and just know that I'm Aboriginal and I can do that," Spark said. READ ALSO: The camp will host 35 players from the Indigenous Girls Youth Leadership Program as well as 35 players from the Multicultural Girls Youth Leadership Program - all aged 13-16. The standout footballers from the programs will be selected for the U17 representative sides, the Woomeras (Indigenous) and the Medleys (multicultural), which will face off against one another twice in 2022 at the NAB AFLW National Championships. Spark has been training with her mum, Naomi, in preparation for the camp in the hope of making the Woomeras side. "[It'll be good] just to see where it goes, what opportunities I get from it and to meet new people," Spark said of the camp. The Oxley High student heads into camp on the back of her first year of playing in the senior women's AFL North West competition. Spark made the step up from the Tamworth Roosters junior side and said she learnt a lot from running around with the Tamworth Kangaroos. "It was great," Spark said of her first year in seniors. "It was really good playing with the bigger girls, trying to step up my footy and better myself versing all the bigger girls. "My footy definitely improved as well." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/JJAXMCtTuAnFPeUKCfF8jc/a9a0ca86-cb45-4e0a-b55a-1930493c21e6.jpg/r11_295_5099_3170_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg