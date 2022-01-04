news, latest-news,

BACK in September, Leader readers were told about a young German shepherd at Heaven Can Wait Animal Shelter that required significant and expensive hip surgery. The shelter had put a call out for support, as it was unable to cover the entire cost of the surgery alone, and fortunately people answered that call. Between the operation and follow up appointments the final cost was around $10,000, and more than half of that was covered by donations. Remington went under the knife and it was a success, and now the big puppy is up and about, moving around with freedom as he builds his full strength back up. Shelter manager Kate Davies said it was great to see him roaming around, and she is now looking forward to the day when the big softy is ready find a permanent home. "We are taking applications now for him, the family we're looking for is a specific type," she said. "They need to have current large-breed experience, someone's got to be firm with him because he can be a jerk sometimes." She also said it would be preferable they don't have another dog, simply because Remington may injure himself by playing too enthusiastically. READ ALSO: It has been a long road to recovery for him, and Ms Davies said he showed remarkable patience for a dog his size. "Post-surgery he came to my house for six weeks because he was in a crate, it was horrendous," she said. "He had a cone on his head and he was in a crate and he was so frustrated, he was only able to come out of his crate three or four times a day, but he coped with it remarkably well considering he's a young German shepherd." With Remington having turned one on New Year's Day, Ms Davies said he has plenty of life and love to give to the right family.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/cody.tsaousis/ba767c7a-74e8-40b0-8231-87c53b061455.JPG/r320_26_6000_3235_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg