The Omicron threat was subordinate to having a good time for the racegoers who descended on Quirindi for the Boxing Day meeting on Sunday. As the temperature crept into the low 30s, an estimated crowd of up to 800 celebrated the festive season under a piercing blue sky. The Quirindi Jockey Club secretary manager, Ted Wilkinson, said he lost four staff members on Sunday morning after they had close contact with a person(s) who tested positive for COVID-19. Read also: He said the meeting was never in danger of being called off. "I'm really happy with it," he said of the crowd. "Because COVID has been around for a while, and a lot of people are still scared to come out." On the track, the Jane Clement-trained House Wins (Madeline Owen) won the Murrurundi Cup (2000m). The other feature race, the Cactus Wilson Memorial (1100m), was won by the Krissie Simpkins-trained Twittersphere (Billy Cray).

