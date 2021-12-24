news, latest-news,

Some 30 years ago, Mark Ewington almost lost his life before it had a chance to blossom into the success story it is. The 50-year-old was driving on a highway at night just outside Launceston, when he careened off the road and down an embankment after swerving to avoid hitting a Kangaroo. Physically, the young Ewington escaped unscathed. But mentally, he said he was "shaken up". To this day, it remains his closest brush with death. "You drive a lot safer for a little while," he said of the accident, which occurred when he was returning home from AFL training. Read also: Ewington relived the incident in an interview with the Leader to mark his AFL retirement, with the Gunnedah Bulldogs 100-plus-gamer also revealing that being married "and having two beautiful daughters" is his greatest achievement in life. As he prepared to celebrate another Christmas with his wife, Nerieda, and his daughters, Kelly and Laura, one of Gunnedah's most popular and successful athletes was feeling fortunate to have such a rich life. "We're a pretty close bunch," said the former Launceston boy, who is unhappy when a loved one is unhappy. "I was sort of disappointed I didn't get a boy," he added. "But the two girls I have turned out wonderful, so I couldn't be happier." After three AFL North West premiership triumphs with Gunnedah, Ewington - a Woolworths grocery manager - retired at the end of the 2021 season. His daughters still play for the Bulldogs women. In 2020, both Ewington and Laura won grand finals in front of a bumper crowd at a sun-drenched Wolseley Oval. Ewington's most treasured possessions are his three premiership medals. He had not won a flag prior to moving to Gunnedah in 2000 - the life-changing move occurring after he fell for Gunnedah girl Nerieda Percy while living on the Gold Coast. Ewington resumed playing for the Dogs in 2017 - coming out of a long retirement that was preceded by years of struggle at the Bulldogs. He had planned to retire again when he turned 50, although he expects Gunnedah will "sing out" to him next year if they are short of numbers. "We'll see what happens," he said of the possibility of him lacing up again in a part-time capacity. Ewington is still playing for two-time reigning premiers Albion. And the old quick is still charging in, although not as hard as he once did - kind of like his life in general. "I was a lot more reckless as a young fella, as we all were," he said. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/KUhQizDbwW8WqAyPP4x5yp/82b57f22-a050-45f9-830c-56375b5a48f9.jpg/r0_11_1897_1083_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg