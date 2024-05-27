The Northern Daily Leader
The Northern Daily Leader's complete view of property
Home/News/Business
Council

If you have a story to tell about regional crime, now's the time

Rachel Clark
By Rachel Clark
May 27 2024 - 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gunnedah Shire mayor Jamie Chaffey
Gunnedah Shire mayor Jamie Chaffey

The push for a 24-hour police station is a key element of Gunnedah council's submission to the upcoming crime inquiry.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rachel Clark

Rachel Clark

Journalist

Rachel is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, covering education, politics, environment, and features. Have a tip? rachel.clark@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Business

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.