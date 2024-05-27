If you have a story to tell about regional crime, now's the time

The push for a 24-hour police station is a key element of Gunnedah council's submission to the upcoming crime inquiry.
Announced by the NSW Legislative Assembly's Committee on Law and Safety in March, the inquiry is seeking submissions from the community and key groups on their experiences of crime in the regions.
Gunnedah mayor Jamie Chaffey told the Leader "there is a need for change" and his council's submission includes 11 recommendations, calling for everything from greater education in the police and judicial systems, to tougher penalties for breach of bail conditions and the reinstatement of the NSW Community Safety Fund, with a focus on youth, CCTV, and domestic and family violence initiatives.
But with the deadline for submissions fast approaching, the community is being urged to share their own experiences, because "we have to be part of the conversation", Cr Chaffey said
"A lot of the 11 recommendations are fashioned around that, making sure the judicial system is fit for purpose and our re-offending rates are driven down," he said.
Data from the Bureau of Crime Statistics and Research (BOCSAR) shows a surge in property-related crime and an upwards trend in youth-related crime throughout the New England North West.
Between 2022 to 2023 Gunnedah's crime rate jumped by 6.61 per cent. A total of 1484 crimes were committed in the region last year.
"The data is what has driven most of the recommendations, as the crimes are of a nature now where they are becoming more violent and that is quite concerning," Cr Chaffey said.
"It is not just that we're seeing more incidents of crime, but the violent nature of the crime are of a concern to many in our community."
Cr Chaffey said prior to becoming mayor he was hearing "plenty from the community" about the lack of proactive policing in Gunnedah.
"We have consistently since 2016 in the Gunnedah council been calling for an increase in the policing resources here to assist our community," he said.
"Also, to assist those men and women who are here serving to make sure they have adequate support around them."
Cr Chaffey is also pushing for the inquiry to visit the region and hear the stories first-hand.
"We want to eyeball the members of parliament, who are part of this inquiry, and we want members of the Gunnedah community to share their experiences," he said.
"We want them to come out and share their experiences with crime, we want to tell them how it has affected their lives, and we want them to tell members of Parliament what they can do to make sure it does not happen to someone else."
