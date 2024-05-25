Everyday is hump day when you're helping camels all over the world

Retired electrician Peter Towle had no clue what he was going to do when he purchased his first camel.
But, he quickly got over that hump.
Now, the internationally-sought-after camel trainer has travelled all across the world taming the beautiful beasts.
It was his twin brother Ken who convinced him to buy his first camel at an auction in Sydney more than three decades ago.
Shortly after, the duo travelled to Port Macquarie to learn the basics of camel training, before heading back to Tamworth where they eventually purchased more.
Mr Towle started his career in the camel industry travelling to races across the country, dabbling in harnessing, and driving teams across stock routes.
He's competed in a 12,000km endurance race on camel-back, trained winning race camels, developed specialty harnesses, and shared his tricks of the trade around the world.
"And it's all because I bought a camel and I didn't know what I was going to do with it," Mr Towle told the Leader.
Along with his brother, the pair built up their knowledge of camel training through problem solving, hands on experience, and just giving it a go.
After making a name for himself, Mr Towle has appeared as a guest instructor in Texas, and in 1998 was invited to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) by then president Sheikh Zayed.
Mr Towle said he'll never forget being surrounded by politicians, celebrities and world leaders while dressed in his "black t-shirt, blue jeans, and cowboy boots".
These days, and in the age of the internet, the camel trainer shares his knowledge with people all over the world from his Loomberah farm.
"All over the world, every week, I'm solving problems," Mr Towle said.
Beyond the basics of teaching a camel to lead, be harnessed, be patient, and be tied up, Mr Towle said it's also about teaching the owner.
"I don't like seeing animals being abused, you've got to teach the person as well as the camel," he said.
"People think you've got to be really strong, some people beat them into submission, which is the total wrong thing to do."
Although Mr Towle admits his line of work isn't for the "faint-hearted" he said camels are generally misunderstood and have a rich history in Australia dating back to the 1800s.
Mr Towle told the Leader camels helped "open up the outback" long before any truck was big or reliable enough to make the journey.
"There's just no comparison to these guys ... a camel does everything."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.