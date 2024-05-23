Plans lodged for affordable housing project in East Tamworth

A proposed housing development in East Tamworth could "help ease the affordable housing issues in the area".
Non-profit organisation Homes North has lodged a Statement of Environmental Effects (SEE) with the NSW Department of Planning and Environment to construct ten units at 163 Carthage Street.
Homes North CEO Maree McKenzie said this will be one of a number of new affordable housing developments in the region.
"We have already started work on another project in Moore Creek, which will be eight units," she said.
"And we have another 35 that we have applied for funding."
If the project is given the go ahead, it is estimated to cost $3,617,368 with some portion of the funding from Homes NSW.
The project will help provide affordable housing for "a range of people," but will have a number of units "designated for essential workers".
"It will be affordable housing for working people who are on lower incomes and not accessing affordable housing," Ms McKenzie said.
"The site was specifically chosen due to its close proximity to the CBD.
"There are sites available in Tamworth, but they are a long way out. We are encouraging to build more density in the CBD so people can walk to work or access amenities."
The project will include the demolition of a home in "poor condition" and the removal of some shrubs.
After the demolition, construction of the four buildings - consisting of one to two bedroom units - will commence.
"On the street front, it will look more like two little villas fronting the road," Ms McKenzie said.
"And out the back there will be a second storey, because it is a sloping block and we can have units out the back."
Due to the long waitlist for affordable housing, Ms McKenzie said they want to have shovels hit the ground "straight away".
