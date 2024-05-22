Dust off your dance shoes as Tamworth dance for cancer returns for tenth year

Some of Tamworth's biggest names are set to strap on their dance shoes and show off their best moves to raise money for the Cancer Council.
The contenders for the tenth annual 'Stars of Tamworth Dance for Cancer' have been announced, with some new faces and returning champions amongst them.
Cancer Council's community fundraising coordinator, Sarah Mayo-McCowen, said it is an exciting way to mark the milestone event.
"This is one of our flagship events," she said.
"The community absolutely loves it and it is one of our biggest fundraising events for the North West region."
In the past decade, the stars have raised just under $800,000 for those impacted by cancer across the region.
"It comes back and supports services throughout New England and the North West region," Ms Mayo-McCowen said.
"Things like our transport to treatment, Inala House, our home help program, free counseling, pro-bono work, and helping anyone in the region impacted by cancer."
Over the next few months, contenders will rehearse their routines with the guiding hand of Tamworth Dance Academy teachers and dancers.
Ben Sutton, returning 2021 star, said coming back is exciting and also a little bit daunting, but it should be a lot of fun.
"It is such a fun way to get the community together, get people together to raise money for such an incredible organisation," he said.
"Every dollar we raise does come back to our local community. The people that we know are doing it tough; this funding directly benefits them."
Mr Sutton and dance partner, Stella Vincent, will perform a routine based on the legend of Robin Hood. And he could not be more excited.
"This is the theme I was born to do," he said.
"I immediately started to have fundraising ideas around archery and so much more, because that is what I do."
This will be Gary Sinclair's fourth time in the spotlight and his third with his troupe, Tradies for Ladies.
"There are six and seven of us and we are back again," he said.
Mr Sinclair's dance style/theme was not disclosed at the launch event on Tuesday morning.
He said they wanted to maintain an air of mystery until the actual night.
Mr Sinclair's wife passed away from breast cancer three years ago, so it is an event close to his heart.
"She fought it for just over seven to eight years," he said.
"That is why Tradies Support Ladies was started and why we are so passionate about what we do."
The gala event will be held at Tamworth Town Hall on Saturday, September 14.
Returning Champions:
New to the dance floor:
