WHAT do a Bunnings staff member, a local business owner, and a news reporter have in common?
They are among a batch of community leaders set to take to the West Leagues Club stage to dance for charity on Saturday, August 5.
The 2023 Stars of Tamworth have been busy learning dance routines and raising thousands of dollars for the Cancer Council NSW and its cancer research, prevention programs, advocacy, and support services.
Owner and operator of Shonny's Balloon Art Shonnah Smith decided to put up her hand for the challenge because she lost her mother to the disease three years ago.
"She was just my rock, and I want to do something in honour of her," she said.
Ms Smith was inspired by seeing the Tamworth community perform at the 2022 event.
"They made it look like it was so much fun. Hearing the stories of those people and why they chose to get up there, they weren't from dancing backgrounds and they got up, they had a go," she said.
Ms Smith is battling some nerves, but what she struggled with most was asking people for money.
"Especially at the times we're in, I was just very wary that some people can't afford to donate," she said.
But, she's reached her target of $6,000.
"All I thought about in the end was this money is gonna help us find a cure," she said.
When the Cancer Council visited Bunnings to perform health checks on team members, trade coordinator Patrick Higgins put his name down to be a Star of Tamworth.
Mr Higgins has a long history of cancer in his family, with his father being diagnosed at the age of 35. He is now in remission and will be at the West Leagues Club supporting his son.
"The more support we can throw towards [the Cancer Council], it's going to help the community," he said.
Nerves don't phase Mr Higgins.
"I've been known to bust a move every now and then," he said.
Reporter for 7News New England Olivia Babb has had a lot of ground to cover since joining the crew late to fill in for a colleague's departure.
But having lost two aunts in the past few years to cancer, she's seen the affect of the disease on her own family.
"I know that cancer will affect every single person on this planet in some way or another, whether it's getting it ourselves or someone else getting it," she said.
"Anything we can throw at this to fight it, I'm going to be behind."
Despite having to learn the dance in less time than her fellow Stars, she reckons she still has a chance at the podium.
"I think I could try and get the pity vote of being an underdog," she said.
"And that maybe some people have liked some of the stories I've told on the news.
"Because it won't be my dancing ability."
The theme for the event is 'A night at the Oscars'. If you had been hoping for a ticket you've missed the boat. Tickets are sold out.
